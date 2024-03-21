The number of suicide attacks and bombings in Afghanistan has markedly declined since 2021. (AP pic)

KANDAHAR: A suicide bombing killed three people and wounded 12 others outside a bank in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar today, a provincial official said.

“A suicide attack occurred in which three compatriots were killed and 12 others were wounded, according to preliminary information,” Inamullah Samangani, director of information and culture of Kandahar province, told AFP.

The explosion targeted a group of people waiting outside the New Kabul Bank branch in Kandahar at around 8am.

“Commonly our compatriots gather there to collect their salaries,” said Samangani, adding that the “victims were civilians”.

The number of bomb blasts and suicide attacks in Afghanistan has markedly declined since the Taliban ended their insurgency after seizing power in August 2021, ousting the US-backed government.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

A number of armed groups – including the regional chapter of the Islamic State group – remain a threat, however.