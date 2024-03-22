Russia has tightened restrictions over the past decade on expressions of sexual orientation and gender identity. (File pic)

MOSCOW: Russia has added what it calls the “LGBT movement” to a list of extremist and terrorist organisations, state media said today.

The move was in line with a ruling by Russia’s Supreme Court last November that LGBT activists should be designated as extremists, a move that representatives of gay and transgender people said they feared would lead to arrests and prosecutions.

The list is maintained by an agency called Rosfinmonitoring that has powers to freeze the bank accounts of the more than 14,000 people and entities designated as extremists and terrorists.

They range from Al-Qaeda to US tech giant Meta and associates of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The new listing refers to the “international LGBT social movement and its structural units”, state news agency RIA said.

As part of a shift under President Vladimir Putin towards what he portrays as family values that contrast with decadent western attitudes, Russia has tightened restrictions over the past decade on expressions of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Among other steps, it has passed laws outlawing the promotion of “non-traditional” sexual relations and banned legal or medical changes of gender.