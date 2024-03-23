Authorities are searching for at least two suspects in the double homicide. (AP pic)

HOUSTON: Two people were killed and another two wounded in a shooting near an intersection Friday afternoon in New Orleans, the largest city of the southern US state of Lousiana, reported Xinhua quoting authorities.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person died either in an ambulance or at hospital, the New Orleans Police said.

Just after 2pm local time, one man’s body was seen lying at the intersection as neighbours gathered nearby, local media outlet NOLA reported.

Authorities are searching for at least two suspects in the double homicide, according to the report.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

No potential motives or other details were immediately available. And an investigation is underway.