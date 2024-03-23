In November last year, Arab states and the EU agreed a two-state solution was the answer to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. (AP pic)

GAZA: Spain has agreed with the leaders of Ireland, Malta and Slovenia to take the first steps towards recognising an independent state of Palestine, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez said.

Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported Sanchez told reporters after the European Council meeting in Brussels on Friday that he expects the recognition to happen during the current four-year legislature that began last year.

He added an agreement was reached after meeting with his Irish, Maltese and Slovenian counterparts on Friday morning.

“We agreed that the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region is through implementation of a two-state solution, with Israeli and Palestinian States living side-by-side, in peace and security,” WAFA citing a joint statement issued by Ireland after the meeting read.

Arab states and the EU agreed at a meeting in Spain in November that a two-state solution was the answer to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.