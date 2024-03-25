Bodies of victims are brought out of the Crocus City Hall on Saturday following the attack. (AP pic)

MOSCOW: Russia today challenged assertions by the US that the Islamic State rebel group orchestrated a gun attack on a concert hall outside Moscow that killed 137 people and injured 182 more, accusing Washington of covering for Ukraine.

In the deadliest attack inside Russia for two decades, four men burst into the Crocus City Hall on Friday night, spraying people with bullets during a concert by the Soviet-era rock group Picnic.

Four men, at least one a Tajik, were remanded in custody on terrorism charges.

They appeared separately, led into a cage at Moscow’s Basmanny district court by Federal Security Service officers.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, a claim that the US has publicly said it believes, and the group has since released what it says is footage from the attack.

US officials said they had warned Russia of intelligence about an imminent attack earlier this month.

President Vladimir Putin has not publicly mentioned the Islamist group in connection with the attackers, who he said had been trying to escape to Ukraine.

Putin said some people on “the Ukrainian side” had been prepared to spirit the gunmen across the border.

Ukraine has denied any role in the attack and President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Putin of seeking to divert blame for the attack by mentioning Ukraine.

Russia’s foreign ministry spokesman, Maria Zakharova, called into question US assertions that Islamic State, which once sought control over swathes of Iraq and Syria, was behind the attack.

In an article for the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, she said the US was evoking the “bogeyman” of Islamic State to cover its “wards” in Kyiv, and reminded readers that Washington had supported the “mujahideen” fighters who fought Soviet forces in the 1980s.

Two US officials said on Friday that the US had intelligence confirming Islamic State’s claim of responsibility.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later told reporters that Russia could not comment on the Islamic State claim while the investigation was ongoing, and would not comment on the US intelligence, saying it was sensitive information.

Video shows part of suspect’s ear being cut off

Putin said 11 people had been detained, including the four suspected gunmen, who he said had fled the concert hall and made their way to the Bryansk region, about 340km southwest of Moscow, to slip across the border to Ukraine.

Unverified videos of the suspects’ interrogations circulated on social media.

One of the suspects was shown having part of his ear cut off and stuffed into his mouth.

One man, a Tajik named Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, leaned against the glass cage as the terrorism charge was read out.

Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, his ear in bandages, remained sitting.

Muhammadsobir Fayzov, appeared in gaping hospital clothes and sat in a medical chair, his face covered in cuts.

Shamsiddin Fariduni, his face bruised, stood.

The Kremlin’s Peskov left a journalist’s question about the treatment of the detainees unanswered.

Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, triggering a major European war after eight years of conflict in eastern Ukraine between Ukrainian forces on one side and pro-Russian Ukrainians and Russian proxies on the other.

The US and its European allies have supported Ukraine, extending billions of dollars of money, weapons and intelligence in a bid to defeat Russian forces.

The French government said late yesterday it was raising its terror alert warning to the highest level after the shootings in Moscow.