Son Jun-ho appeared in three of South Korea’s four matches during the World Cup in Qatar. (AP pic)

SEOUL: South Korean international footballer Son Jun-ho, who was detained by Chinese authorities in connection with a bribery case, has been released and returned home, Seoul’s foreign ministry said today.

The World Cup midfielder was detained in northeast China last May “on suspicion of accepting bribes by non-state employees”, the Chinese government said at the time, without providing further details.

Son “recently arrived in South Korea as his detention ended” after 10 months, the South Korean foreign ministry said in a statement today.

The government has provided “active legal assistance through close communication with Son’s family”, it added.

The Korea Football Association confirmed Son’s release, saying the 31-year-old footballer had returned today.

Son has played for Shandong Taishan football club in the Chinese Super League since 2021 and appeared in three of South Korea’s four matches during the World Cup in Qatar.

His arrest came after a slew of corruption probes by the Chinese authorities targeting the head of China’s football governing body and other top officials.