Nobel winner Machado will return to end Venezuela ‘tyranny’

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado (right), accompanied by Deputy Leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee Asle Toje, arrives at the Grand Hotel after her audience at the Palace in Oslo. (EPA Images pic)

OSLO : Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado said in a surprise appearance Thursday that she would do her “best” to return to Venezuela to end the “tyranny” in the country.

“I came to receive the prize on behalf of the Venezuelan people and I will take it back to Venezuela at the correct moment,” the main opponent to President Nicolas Maduro told reporters as she left the Norwegian parliament.

Machado would not say when she would return. “I will not say when that is or how it’s going to be,” she commented, but added that she wanted “to end with this tyranny very soon and have a free Venezuela”.

The 58-year-old, who has been in hiding in her home country since August 2024, missed the award of the Nobel Prize in Oslo on Wednesday. But she waved to supporters from her hotel shortly after arriving during the night.

Venezuelan authorities have said that Machado could become a “fugitive” if she travelled to Oslo to receive the prize that was awarded for her “struggle” for democracy.

Speaking about threats to her safety, Machado told reporters: “Anyone who lives in Venezuela and who wants to speak the truth is in danger”.