Cambodia says Thai air strikes hit home province of heritage temples

Cambodian soldiers guard the disputed ancient Khmer temple of Prasat Ta Muen Thom, or Prasat Ta Moan Thom in Khmer, on the Cambodian-Thai border in Oddar Meanchey province. (AFP pic)

PHNOM PENH : Cambodia accused Thailand today of striking deep inside its territory, bombing areas less than a two-hour drive from the country’s main tourist draw, the centuries-old Angkor temples, in a reignited border conflict.

Dozens of people were killed in five days of fighting in July before a truce was brokered and then broken within months, part of a long-standing conflict rooted in the colonial-era demarcation of the countries’ 800km frontier.

Renewed fighting between the Southeast Asian neighbours this month has killed at least 28 people, including soldiers and civilians, and displaced around 800,000, officials said.

Each side has blamed the other for instigating the fighting, claiming self-defence and trading accusations of attacks on civilians.

Cambodia, which is outgunned and outspent by Thailand’s military, said Thai forces had expanded their attack “deep into” Cambodian territory this morning.

Cambodia’s defence ministry said in a statement that a Thai fighter jet had bombed “near a displaced civilians camp in the area of Srei Snam district, Siem Reap province”.

Information minister Neth Pheaktra told AFP it was the first time during the renewed clashes that Thailand’s military had bombed areas of Siem Reap province, the home of the Angkor temple complex and its top tourist attraction, the Unesco heritage site Angkor Wat.

Neth Pheaktra said Thai F-16s had penetrated more than 70 kilometres into Cambodian territory.

The country relies heavily on its tourism sector, which, as in many nations, is still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic years.

Foreign tourist arrivals to Cambodia last year topped 6.7 million, the highest annual total on record, tourism ministry data showed.

However, arrivals from July to September this year were down by about a third compared to 2019, the year before the pandemic.

Monthly ticket sales to the Angkor archaeological park were down at least 17 percent year-on-year from June to November, according to data from operator Angkor Enterprise.

US President Donald Trump, who intervened in the conflict earlier this year, said last week the two countries had agreed to a ceasefire beginning Saturday night.

However, fighting raged over the weekend and into Monday, and Bangkok denied Trump’s claim of a truce.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul – who dissolved parliament last week, paving the way for elections next year – posted on Facebook yesterday that his government would keep up the fight.

Military officials on both sides said clashes and strikes along the border were ongoing today.