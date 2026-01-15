Singapore lawmakers deem opposition leader unfit for post

Pritam Singh was named Leader of the Opposition after the Workers’ Party secured unprecedented gains in Singapore’s 2020 election. (EPA Images pic)

SINGAPORE : Singapore’s parliament has deemed Workers’ Party secretary-general Pritam Singh “unsuitable” for his role as Leader of the Opposition following his conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee.

After a three-hour debate on Wednesday, lawmakers approved a motion that considers Singh, who is leader of Singapore’s largest opposition party, no longer suitable to continue in his post after a lying scandal involving a former lawmaker. Eleven members of parliament from WP including Singh dissented.

The decision on whether Singh will retain the role now lies with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. The Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The House is not being asked to impose any penalties or sanctions on Mr Singh,” said Leader of the House Indranee Rajah in her parliamentary speech on the motion. “What is being asked is for this House to express a view of his conduct.”

“My conscience remains clear as it will forever,” said Singh during the debate. “To that end, the law has run its course, and I accept and respect that.”

The Workers Party is looking into whether Singh has contravened its constitution, WP chairperson Sylvia Lim said in parliament. “We have our processes and the processes will take their course,” she added.

Singh was named Leader of the Opposition after his party made unprecedented gains in the 2020 election by grabbing 10 seats. He retained his seat in the 2025 election where his party won nearly 60% of the votes in his constituency, after he was convicted and fined at amounts that were below the threshold that would have barred him from Parliament for five years.

The approved motion also acknowledges that the court’s judgment and a parliamentary committee’s findings in Singh’s case will have “implications” for two other WP members, Lim and vice-chair Faisal Manap.

Both Lim and Faisal – alongside Singh – were found to have lied under oath in 2021 to a parliament committee investigating a former lawmaker from the WP who lied in parliament about a sexual assault case. Singh and Manap were referred to the Public Prosecutor but only Singh was charged.

“That is something that should be dealt with separately,” said Indranee in the closing moments of the debate. “We will not take too long.”