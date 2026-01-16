Sudan food aid could run out as peace talks show scant progress

Without immediate additional funding, millions of people in Sudan will be left without vital food assistance within weeks. (AFP pic)

PORT SUDAN : Food aid in Sudan is set to run out by the end of March unless new funding is secured, the United Nations said Thursday, raising fears for millions caught up in the world’s largest hunger crisis.

Nearly three years of fighting between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have left tens of thousands dead, 11 million displaced and repeated attempts at peace blocked.

Efforts led by the US and regional mediators — Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, known as the Quad — have failed to secure a ceasefire, as both sides wrestle for territorial gain.

A high-level meeting on Wednesday in Cairo brought together officials from the Quad countries, as well as the UN, European Union and regional organisations to discuss peace efforts, which have seen little progress.

“By the end of March, we will have depleted our food stocks in Sudan,” said Ross Smith, the World Food Programme’s Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response.

“Without immediate additional funding, millions of people will be left without vital food assistance within weeks.”

According to the UN, more than 21 million people — almost half of Sudan’s population — are now facing acute food insecurity, with two-thirds of the population in urgent need of assistance.

Visiting Dongola, the capital of Sudan’s Northern State, on Thursday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said many displaced people lack adequate shelter while women have limited access to support services.

He called for an “all-out effort” by both Sudanese authorities and the international community to enable the delivery of vital humanitarian aid.

The UN’s children agency UNICEF said last week that millions of children have been pushed “to the brink of survival” and humanitarian aid remains “far from sufficient” amid funding shortfalls and ongoing hostilities.

In December, outgoing UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi said a wave of “drastic, irresponsible” aid cuts inflicted unnecessary suffering on those in need.

Smith said WFP has been forced to cut rations to the “absolute minimum for survival” and warned that previous “hard-earned gains” in hard-to-reach areas risk being reversed.

WFP says it urgently needs US$700 million to continue its operations through June.

A UN-backed assessment confirmed last year that famine had taken hold in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, which was overrun by the paramilitary forces in October.

On Wednesday, US senior advisor for Arab and African affairs Massad Boulos said the UN delivered more than 1.3 metric tons of humanitarian supplies to El-Fasher, the first such delivery since the city was besieged in May 2024.

But aid agencies warn that a deteriorating security situation across Darfur continues to jeopardise the delivery of desperately needed assistance.

Famine has also been confirmed in Kadugli, in neighbouring Kordofan, now a key battleground in the conflict.

In Dilling, around 130 kilometres (80 miles) north, the UN says civilians are likely experiencing famine conditions, though insecurity has prevented formal declaration.

The UN warned that 20 more areas across Darfur and Kordofan are at risk.