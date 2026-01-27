Netanyahu says Israel completed ‘moral mission’ with return of final Gaza hostage

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the return of the final hostage ‘an extraordinary achievement’ for Israel. (EPA Images pic)

JERUSALEM : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that his government had completed its “moral and ethical mission” with the return of the final hostage held in the Gaza Strip.

The military said earlier in the day that Ran Gvili’s remains had been identified and were being returned to Israel.

“The return of the hostages, including the last deceased hostage, was carried out over two years of intense combat and represents the promise between the IDF (military) and the citizens of the State of Israel — to never leave anyone behind,” the military said in a statement.

Netanyahu on Monday told the Knesset, “the government of Israel has completed its moral and ethical mission to bring home all the hostages, both the living and the fallen alike”.

Earlier, the premier had called it “an extraordinary achievement for the State of Israel”.

“We promised — and I promised — to bring everyone back. We brought them all back, down to the very last captive.”

Nicknamed the “Defender of Alumim” by his family and the kibbutz of that name, Gvili, a policeman, was killed in combat near the community and his body taken to Gaza by Hamas rebels.

Israeli authorities confirmed to his parents in January 2024 that the young officer had been killed on that day and that his body had been taken to Gaza.