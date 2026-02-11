Gunman who entered southern Thai school detained, hostages freed

The hostage situation at Patongprathankiriwat School in Hat Yai, Songkhla Province, was resolved, and an 18-year-old man who entered with a gun was captured.

crime scene do not cross
At least three people were injured in the incident. (EPA Images pic)
BANGKOK:
A gunman who fired shots at a school in Hat Yai district in southern Thailand on Wednesday has been detained and all the people who were held hostage have been freed, a police official told Reuters.

An 18-year-old man entered the Patongprathankiriwat School in Songkhla Province’s Hat Yai earlier on Wednesday with a gun, the provincial administration said on social media.

“The perpetrator has been captured,” Deputy Superintendent Wichian Soboon told Reuters.

At least three people were injured in the incident, a second police official said.

Gun violence and ownership are not uncommon in Thailand, where a former police officer killed 36 people, including 22 children, in a gun-and-knife attack at a nursery in the country’s east in 2022.

