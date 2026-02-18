Australia bars citizen held in Syria from returning home

The humanitarian organisation Save the Children Australia filed a lawsuit in 2023 on behalf of 11 women and 20 children in Syria, seeking their repatriation. (EPA Images pic)

SYDNEY : Australia has barred one of its citizens from returning home from a Syrian detention camp because of security concerns, the government said today.

The unidentified person is among a group of 34 Australian women and children at the Roj camp related to suspected members of the Islamic State (IS) group.

“I can confirm that one individual in this cohort has been issued a temporary exclusion order, which was made on advice from security agencies,” home affairs minister Tony Burke said in a statement sent to AFP.

“At this stage, security agencies have not provided advice that other members of the cohort meet the required legal thresholds for temporary exclusion orders,” Burke said.

The minister can make temporary exclusion orders lasting up to two years to prevent terrorist activities or politically motivated violence.

The Australians were released from the camp on Monday but failed to reach the capital Damascus on their way home, a Kurdish official told AFP in Syria.

The official said they were turned back to the detention camp, citing “poor coordination” with the Syrian authorities.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese underscored his government’s refusal to help repatriate the women and children.

“You make your bed, you lie in it,” he said, accusing the group of aligning with an ideology that seeks to “undermine and destroy our way of life”.

“We are doing nothing to repatriate or to assist these people,” he told reporters today.

“I think it’s unfortunate that children are caught up in this. That’s not their decision but it’s the decision of their parents or their mother,” he said.

The humanitarian organisation Save the Children Australia filed a lawsuit in 2023 on behalf of 11 women and 20 children in Syria, seeking their repatriation.

However, the Federal Court ruled against Save the Children, saying the Australian government did not control their detention in Syria.