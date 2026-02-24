Interim president says Venezuelans welcome to return after amnesty law

Interim president Delcy Rodriguez holds the document of the approved amnesty law in Caracas. (EPA Images pic)

GUATIRE : Interim president Delcy Rodriguez promised Monday that Venezuelans in exile would be welcomed back with open arms following a new amnesty law passed after the US ouster of Nicolas Maduro, as authorities continued to slowly release prisoners.

“I am telling you: the doors of Venezuela, the arms of the Venezuelan people are open to those who want to return in this process of healing from hatred,” she said in a televised address.

Seven million Venezuelans have fled their homeland due to the political and economic crisis and many opposition figures live in exile.

Meanwhile, at least 30 prisoners were released Monday from the Rodeo I penitentiary east of Caracas to scenes of rejoicing from waiting relatives, following the passage of the amnesty law.

“We are free,” shouted several prisoners with shaved heads as they exited the prison gates, ending an anguished wait by their families.

“We are completely free, without any restrictions,” Luis Viera, one of the released prisoners, told AFP. He had been jailed for 13 months.

Addressing the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Venezuela’s foreign minister Yvan Gil Pinto demanded the immediate release of Maduro.

Maduro, who was ousted as president in a January 3 raid by the United States, is in custody in New York along with his wife, awaiting trial.

The 63-year-old has pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges and declared that he was a “prisoner of war.”

“Jan 3, 2026, marked a turning point of extreme gravity,” Gil told the top UN rights body on Monday, adding that the “illegal military action” by US forces left over 100 people killed.

‘Reconciliation’ aim

Gil stressed that his country was “working toward a process of acknowledging past wounds, forgiveness, and reconciliation,” referring to the amnesty law.

The country’s legislature unanimously adopted the landmark law last Thursday, and interim leader Rodriguez hailed its passage, describing it as a step toward “a more democratic, fairer, freer Venezuela.”

Rodriguez’s brother, parliament chief Jorge Rodriguez, said 1,500 people had applied for the amnesty, which covers a range of charges used to lock up dissidents during 27 years of hardline socialist rule.

Some 600 political prisoners remain behind bars throughout the country, according to Foro Penal – an NGO dedicated to the defence of political prisoners – despite approximately 500 people being released since January.

Thaw with West

Opposition figures have criticised the new legislation, which appears to exclude some offenses previously used to target Maduro’s political opponents. Nor does it include military offenses, such as attempted coups.

The amnesty law has helped accelerate a thaw in Venezuela’s ties with the West.

The European Union’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas said on Monday she would propose lifting EU sanctions on Delcy Rodriguez.

Elsewhere, the UN rights office said it was in talks with Caracas to reopen its mission in Venezuela. Its staff were expelled in February 2024.

In a further sign of a break with the past, Rodriguez on Monday dismissed from her cabinet the wife of a businessman accused of serving as Maduro’s frontman in corruption schemes.

Alex Saab was indicted in the United States for money laundering but returned to Venezuela in 2024 as part of a prisoner swap to take up the role of industry minister.

Rodriguez removed him from his position in January.

On Monday, she sacked his wife Camilla Fabri, who served as deputy minister for international communication.