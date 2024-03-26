Newsletter
1
Nigerian refugee hopes locals will give his food a try
24 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM
2
Kinrara school refuses to hand over land to developer
24 Mar 2024, 07:25 PM
3
Directors of KK Mart, vendor to be charged over socks issue
25 Mar 2024, 04:41 PM
4
Go after China over ‘Allah’ socks issue, Akmal told mockingly
25 Mar 2024, 02:53 PM
5
We won’t pay Kedah Agro’s outstanding wage bill, says Sanusi
24 Mar 2024, 02:12 PM
Current Highlights
Stepbrothers fined RM15,000 each for misleading MACC in Mat Sabu’s ex-aide case
26 Mar 2024, 05:40 PM
Action against teacher in alleged relationship with student only after police probe
26 Mar 2024, 04:47 PM
Baltimore bridge collapses after collision with ship
26 Mar 2024, 04:40 PM
Lifestyle
No charges for Taylor Swift’s dad after alleged Eras altercation
A photographer claimed to have been punched last month while taking pictures of the pop star.
26 Mar 2024, 05:35 PM
Pets
Here’s how you can make friends with any dog
16 Mar 2024, 08:30 AM
Dogs could be a trusty companion in managing epilepsy
13 Mar 2024, 08:30 AM
Meet Jessie: the pretty, placid poodle princess
12 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM
NGOs highlight ill effects of fireworks on animals
11 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM
Mobile gym for dogs gives them the perfect workout
10 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM
Retired nurse cares for four-legged ‘children’ now
09 Mar 2024, 07:00 AM
Meat could very well be made from wood someday
26 Mar 2024, 11:09 AM
Agatha Christie’s Poirot farewell unveiled at exhibition
26 Mar 2024, 10:55 AM
Dev Patel’s debut film ‘Monkey Man’ a crash course in multitasking
26 Mar 2024, 10:33 AM
Golden Globes get 5-year TV deal after rocky patch
26 Mar 2024, 09:58 AM
Entertainment
Federal agents raid Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s homes in LA, Miami
26 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM
Chinese comedy ‘Yolo’ has genuine heart and soul
26 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM
Kevin Hart receives Mark Twain Prize for humour
25 Mar 2024, 12:53 PM
‘Ghostbusters’ ices out competition at N.America box office
25 Mar 2024, 09:34 AM
Our sense of rhythm depends on cultural influences
25 Mar 2024, 08:30 AM
Cinemas vs streaming: which is more popular among US audiences?
24 Mar 2024, 08:30 AM
Tech
After Netflix, LinkedIn plans to add games
20 Mar 2024, 10:03 AM
ChatGPT boosts capabilities of this humanoid robot
20 Mar 2024, 09:59 AM
Over half of Gen Alpha kids spend up to 4 hours a day on social media
20 Mar 2024, 08:30 AM
‘Newer technologies’ could hamper quality of life at work
20 Mar 2024, 07:30 AM
How anxious do teens feel without their smartphones?
19 Mar 2024, 08:40 AM
Apple in talks to let Google’s Gemini power iPhone AI features
18 Mar 2024, 02:16 PM
Travel
‘Honouring the stories they hold’: a visit to Melaka’s Nam Hoe Villa
17 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM
Collective siesta in Mexico City aims to promote the right to sleep
16 Mar 2024, 03:57 PM
Paris’ Picasso Museum reopens with new selection
12 Mar 2024, 01:36 PM
Tourists banned from private alleys in Kyoto’s geisha district
08 Mar 2024, 10:06 AM
Aussie beach Palm Cove named world’s best
07 Mar 2024, 11:43 AM
Los Alamos sees tourism boost as ‘Oppenheimer’ fame grows
06 Mar 2024, 10:05 AM
Health & Family
Having trouble concentrating? Your brain might lack flexibility
21 Mar 2024, 07:45 AM
Disabled struggling for jobs despite growing inclusivity, equal opportunities
21 Mar 2024, 07:30 AM
‘Mandi bunga’ for wellbeing: does it really work?
20 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM
‘Newer technologies’ could hamper quality of life at work
20 Mar 2024, 07:30 AM
How anxious do teens feel without their smartphones?
19 Mar 2024, 08:40 AM
How does your brain work if you speak more than one language?
18 Mar 2024, 08:40 AM
Simple Stories
Examining the past, present and future of English-language poetry
21 Mar 2024, 07:00 AM
Embrace ‘Love, Again’ with Claudia’s infectious pop hits
17 Mar 2024, 07:15 AM
‘Goodnight, not goodbye’, Penang House of Music shutters
16 Mar 2024, 09:39 PM
Meet the Iranian grandma bringing Persian flavours to KL
16 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM
Teen author Natalia Cheong’s new ebook is the cat’s meow
16 Mar 2024, 07:00 AM
Chef Michelle Goh’s recipe for a Michelin star
13 Mar 2024, 07:00 AM
Stepbrothers fined RM15,000 each for misleading MACC in Mat Sabu’s ex-aide case
Govt to spend RM230mil on upgrading pathology labs, says Zahid
Cops probing petrol bomb thrown at KK Mart in Perak
Beri keterangan canggah, 2 saksi kes rasuah bekas setpol Mat Sabu didenda RM15,000
Kastam rampas dadah RM12.54 juta di KLIA, belum ada tangkapan
Food
Oldman Teh, the pastry wizard with a global following
23 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM
How innovation is shaping the future of coffee
22 Mar 2024, 10:53 AM
An ‘ayam masak merah’ recipe perfect for iftar
22 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM
Harvesting a love for local coffee
22 Mar 2024, 07:15 AM
Indian food app rethinks vegetarian fleet on safety fears
21 Mar 2024, 12:06 PM
The secret agents of the Michelin Guide
20 Mar 2024, 10:16 AM
Money
Crucial estate planning tips for parents with adult children
21 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM
Disabled struggling for jobs despite growing inclusivity, equal opportunities
21 Mar 2024, 07:30 AM
‘Newer technologies’ could hamper quality of life at work
20 Mar 2024, 07:30 AM
Women are ‘more successful when supported by other women’
19 Mar 2024, 07:30 AM
Etiqa collaborates with EPF for family health protection plans
18 Mar 2024, 11:30 AM
Navigating tax season: essential tips for Malaysians
18 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM