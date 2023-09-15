The technology provides cost-effective and power-efficient connectivity for businesses and consumers.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia will become the first country in Southeast Asia to implement Ericsson’s pre-commercial Reduced Capability (RedCap) software.

The multinational corporation said in a press statement today that it has successfully carried out tests on Malaysia’s 5G network deployed by Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB).

The tests were carried out in collaboration with Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek.

RedCap is a new radio access network (RAN) software solution that enhances existing 5G use cases, and enables its use on devices such as smartwatches and industrial sensors.

It is regarded as the next evolution in 5G technology, said Ericsson.

David Hägerbro, head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, said the new technology is able to improve operational efficiency and accelerate the fourth industrial revolution transformation.

“RedCap will enhance 5G connectivity options for everything from consumer wearables to industrial sensors and enterprise devices in a way that is both cost- and energy-efficient, thereby, unlocking a whole range of new 5G capabilities,” he said.

Meanwhile, MediaTek’s general manager Miles Sun said the collaboration provides a path for Malaysia to enjoy new capabilities in the internet of things (IoT).

“This milestone in Southeast Asia will certainly assure our customers that they can act in confidence for a new generation of innovative 5G products and services in the region,” he said.

DNB chief technology officer Ken Tan said that the collaboration with Ericsson and MediaTek will improve 5G service in the country and create positive spillover effects.

“This (partnership) will enable new 5G use cases for consumers and enterprises fuelling digitalisation in Malaysia,” he said.