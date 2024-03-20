The EU views China as a partner but also as an economic competitor and systemic rival. (AFP pic)

BEIJING: European companies in China are facing “less predictable” business conditions in the world’s second-largest economy, a report said on Wednesday, forcing them to allocate more resources to risk management.

The study, published by the EU Chamber of Commerce in China, sheds light on the increasing challenges for foreign firms with operations in the country.

More than half of those polled – 55% – reported a business climate that is “more political over the past year”, according to a recent survey conducted by the chamber, which represents more than 1,700 companies present in China.

This “general sentiment of uncertainty” has pushed three-quarters of European companies to review their exposure to China and diversify supply chains over the past two years, the survey found.

However, only 12% have decided to establish completely new supply chains outside China, while just 1% are severing all links with the country.

“With the complexity and severity of the risks that businesses face having grown exponentially in recent years, companies are now having to allocate more resources to risk management and compliance activities than ever before,” the report said.

In order to navigate those risks, investing in due diligence services and detailed supplied chain reviews could become a competitive advantage, the chamber said.

“Derisking” has emerged in recent months as a core pillar of the EU’s economic policy towards China, becoming necessary after the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the report said.

The term contrasts with the more drastic approach known as “decoupling”, pursued by some policymakers in the US who aim to isolate China or cut all commercial ties with the country.

The EU views China as a “partner” but also as “an economic competitor and systemic rival”, the report said.

But China’s top diplomat Wang Yi criticised this position as “not factual or feasible” during a press conference this month.

“It’s like a car driving towards an intersection, only to find the red, green and yellow lights on at the same time,” he said.