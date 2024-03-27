The mining sector has recorded an increase of 5.3% with the crude petroleum extraction index up by 7.9%, said the statistics department. (Freepik pic)

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s Producer Price Index (PPI), which measures the price changes of goods at the producer level, increased by 0.3% in February 2024 from a negative 0.6% in January 2024, said the statistics department.

Chief statistician Uzir Mahidin said the agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors rose 6% (January 2024: 3.2%), contributed by the growing of perennial crops (8.1%), fishing (7.5%) and animal production (4.3%) indices.

At the same time, he said the mining sector recorded an increase of 5.3% (January: -1.3%) with the index of extraction of crude petroleum posting a 7.9% increase.

“The water supply index went up 3.6% in February 2024 (January: 0.6%) following the increase in water tariffs across the country starting on Feb 1, 2024.

“The electricity and gas supply sector was also up slightly by 0.1% in February (January: -0.8%),” he said.

Meanwhile, Uzir said the manufacturing sector continued to decline by 0.7% (January: -0.9%) attributed to the drop in the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products (-12.6%) and the manufacture of food products (-3.3%) indices.

“On a monthly basis, PPI Local Production increased by 0.7% after a decline of 0.1% in the previous month. The manufacturing sector remained unchanged, while all other sectors recorded an increase in February.

“The mining sector went up 5.7% with the increase in both the extraction of crude petroleum (5.8%) and extraction of natural gas (5.2%) indices. The agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector rose 2.6% due to the growing of perennial crops (4.3%) and fishing (3.7%),” he said.

For the utility sector, he said, both electricity and gas supply and water supply increased by 0.9% and 2.7% respectively in February.

On the PPI Local Production by stage of processing, Uzir said the crude materials for further processing index increased by 5.6% in February (January: 2.3%), with the non-food materials index posting an increase of 6%.

“The finished goods index inched up by 1.1% (January: 0.5%), attributed to the increase in the capital equipment (2.9%) index.

“On the other hand, the Intermediate materials, supplies and components index continued to decrease by 1.7% (January: -2%) due to the processed fuel and lubricants (-12.9%) and materials and components for manufacturing (-0.5%) indices,” he said.

On a monthly basis, he said all indexes posted an increase in February, with the crude materials for further processing up by 2.7%, while finished goods and Intermediate materials, supplies, and components indices increased by 0.7% and 0.1% respectively.