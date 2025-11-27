India approves US$800mil plan to boost rare earth magnet production

Rare earth magnets, made from alloys of rare earth elements, are used in many critical sectors. (VCG pic)

MUMBAI : India has approved a more than US$800 million plan to boost production of rare earth magnets in an effort to secure supplies and cut its dependence on imports from countries like China.

Rare earth permanent magnets (REPMs), some of the strongest types of permanent magnets, made from alloys of rare earth elements, are used in many critical sectors, including electric vehicles, aerospace and renewable energy.

New Delhi currently meets its demand primarily through imports, with the government estimating that the country’s needs could double by 2030.

India’s cabinet approved on Tuesday a ₹72.8 billion (US$815.3 million) scheme to promote the production of REPMs, which the government said will help secure the “supply chain for domestic industries”.

The plan involves offering sales-linked incentives and subsidies to help establish a manufacturing capacity of around 6,000 tonnes per year.

“This first-of-its-kind initiative aims to establish 6,000 MTPA (metric tons per annum) of integrated REPM manufacturing in India, thereby enhancing self-reliance and positioning India as a key player in the global REPM market,” the government said in a statement.

Local industry groups welcomed the move, with the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) saying it will provide long-term resilience to the automotive supply chain.

It will encourage investments in advanced materials and give India a strong position in global value chains for EVs and clean energy, Vikrampati Singhania, ACMA president, said in a statement.

“This is a strategic and forward-looking intervention that addresses one of the most critical gaps in the EV and advanced mobility ecosystem,” he said.

While India sources rare earth magnets from multiple countries, China’s export curbs earlier this year raised alarm among some Indian firms.