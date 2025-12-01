Bitcoin plunges to below US$88,000 in risk-off start to December

Bitcoin slid as much as 4.3% to below US$88,000 in early Asia trading, while Ether dropped 6% to below US$2,900 in a wide-ranging selloff. (EPA Images pic)

SINGAPORE : Cryptocurrencies fell sharply on Monday, bringing fresh momentum to a wide-ranging selloff that appeared to have settled.

Bitcoin slid as much as 4.3% to below US$88,000 in early Asia trading, while Ether dropped 6% to below US$2,900, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The crypto market is on shaky ground after a weeks-long selloff that began when some US$19 billion in levered bets were wiped out in early October, just days after Bitcoin set an all-time high of US$126,251. A let-up in the selling pressure saw the original cryptocurrency regain ground last week, rising to above US$90,000.

After the latest bout of selling on Monday, traders are bracing for bigger moves lower.

“It’s a risk off start to December,” said Sean McNulty, APAC derivatives trading lead at FalconX. “The biggest concern is the meagre inflows into Bitcoin exchange traded funds and absence of dip buyers. We expect the structural headwinds to continue this month. We are watching US$80,000 on Bitcoin as the next key support level.”

The week ahead is set to offer a crucial snapshot of US economic momentum as policymakers weigh the trajectory of interest rates heading into 2026.

Data is likely to shape expectations for whether the Federal Reserve continues its rate-cutting cycle. US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he had decided on his pick for the next Fed chair, after making clear he expects his nominee to deliver interest-rate cuts.

A gauge of Asian equities fluctuated in early trading after capping its best weekly advance in about two months, while S&P 500 futures edged lower.