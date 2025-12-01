Ringgit opens unchanged as traders await FOMC outcome

KUALA LUMPUR : The ringgit opened unchanged against the US dollar today as traders adopted a wait-and-see stance ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting next week.

At 8am, the ringgit was flat at 4.1300/4.1350 against the greenback, unchanged from last Friday’s close.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Afzanizam Rashid said recent soft US data, including weaker consumer confidence and a sluggish labour market, have strengthened expectations of a potential cut in the Federal Funds Rate.

At the same time, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (Opec+) decision to maintain its production quota has pushed crude oil prices lower, with Brent crude hovering around US$62.38 per barrel.

“This points to contained global inflation going into 2026. For now, the ringgit has performed well, appreciating by more than eight per cent on a year-to-date basis,” he noted.

Afzanizam expects the ringgit to trade between RM4.12 and RM4.14 against the US dollar today amid a cautious market tone.

At opening, the ringgit trended lower against major currencies.

It depreciated against the British pound to 5.4677/5.4743 from 5.4528/5.4594, slid against the euro to 4.7912/4.7970 from 4.7768/4.7825, and dipped against the yen to 2.6490/2.6523 from 2.6420/2.6456 at last week’s close.

The local note traded mixed against Asean currencies.

It eased against the Singapore dollar at 3.1872/3.1916 from 3.1813/3.1857, and shaved against the Thai baht to 12.8632/12.8892 from 12.8245/12.8472, last Friday.

Meanwhile, it was flat against the Indonesian rupiah and Philippine peso at 247.6/248.0 and 7.04/7.06, respectively.