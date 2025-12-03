Turkey inflation eases to 31.1%

Double-digit inflation has plagued Turkey since 2019, after its interest rates were reduced to promote economic expansion. (EPA Images pic)

ISTANBUL : Turkey’s annual inflation slowed in November to 31.1%, down from 32.87% in October, its lowest in four years, official data showed on Wednesday.

Inflation, which stands at 0.9% over one month, particularly affected education with 66.2% as well as housing with 49.9%.

Turkey has experienced double-digit inflation since 2019, making life increasingly more expensive for millions of people, after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered interest rate cuts in a bid to spur growth.

The figure, which exceeded 75% in May 2024 before starting to fall, is now at its lowest level since November 2021.

The central bank forecast that year-end inflation would be at 31-33%.

The official figures are disputed by independent economists from the Inflation Research Group ENAG, who estimate that consumer prices rose by 56.82% year-on-year in November.