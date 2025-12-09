Bursa opens higher as firm ringgit lifts sentiment

KUALA LUMPUR : Bursa Malaysia opened higher on Tuesday, supported by positive sentiment from the stronger ringgit despite Wall Street’s downbeat performance.

At 9.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was up by 1.19 points, or 0.07%, to 1,613.97 from yesterday’s close of 1,612.78.

The index had opened 6.36 points higher at 1,619.14.

On the broader market, 123 decliners thumped 114 gainers, with 247 counters unchanged, 2,263 untraded, and 11 suspended.

Turnover stood at 72.10 million shares worth RM55.73 million.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said Wall Street closed lower as traders opted to sell ahead of the United States Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision due tomorrow.

“Meanwhile, the US 10-year Treasury yield inched higher to 4.17 per cent,” he noted.

Thong said that despite the firmer ringgit, which is hovering at 4.11 against the US dollar, investors are refraining from making significant commitments for now.

“For today, we expect the FBM KLCI to trend within the 1,610–1,620 range,” he said.

The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is convening its policy meeting today and tomorrow.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added two sen to RM10.14, Public Bank improved one sen to RM4.38, CIMB Group declined three sen to RM7.87, Tenaga Nasional eased two sen to RM12.68, and IHH Healthcare was unchanged at RM8.51.

On the most active list, Main Market debutant Orkim rose two sen to 94 sen, Tanco gained one sen to RM1.19, and Zetrix AI added half-a-sen to 80.5 sen, while Velesto Energy and Magma Group were unchanged at 25 sen and 35 sen, respectively.

Top gainers included Petronas Gas, which surged 24 sen to RM17.26, FCW advanced 20 sen to RM2.00, Malaysian Pacific Industries added 10 sen to RM32.20, while Petronas Dagangan and Press Metal rose six sen each to RM19.34 and RM6.85, respectively.

Among the top losers, Hong Leong Bank slipped 10 sen to RM21.20, Hong Leong Industries declined 10 sen to RM15.82, Gamuda eased four sen to RM5.16, while Alliance Bank and Genting Malaysia lost three sen each to RM4.66 and RM2.12, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 9.75 points to 11,935.22, the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 11.34 points to 11,796.21, the FBMT 100 Index rose 9.48 points to 11,720.67, and the FBM 70 Index added 17.11 points to 16,669.15, while the FBM ACE Index decreased 11.10 points to 4,772.44.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index climbed 6.75 points to 18,940.01, the Industrial Products and Services Index increased 0.62 of-a-point to 166.43, the Energy Index improved 0.28 of-a-point to 753.51, and the Plantation Index rose 19.97 points to 8,049.18.