Bursa opens lower ahead of US Fed’s rate decision

KUALA LUMPUR : Bursa Malaysia opened lower today as investors turned cautious, taking profits ahead of the United States Federal Reserve’s rate decision and following mostly weaker Wall Street performance overnight.

At 9.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 5.04 points, or 0.31%, to 1,609.13 from yesterday’s close of 1,614.17.

The index had opened 3.13 points lower at 1,611.04.

On the broader market, decliners led gainers 151 to 130, with 281 counters unchanged, 2,187 untraded, and 12 suspended.

Turnover totalled 156.26 million shares valued at RM84.90 million.

MORE TO COME