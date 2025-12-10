US trade deal with Indonesia at risk of collapse, says US official

Indonesian officials have told US trade representative Jamieson Greer that Jakarta cannot agree to some binding commitments and wants to reframe them. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : A US trade agreement reached with Indonesia in July is at risk of collapsing because Jakarta has backtracked on several commitments it made as part of the deal, a US official said on Tuesday.

“They’re reneging on what we agreed to in July,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, giving no details about which specific commitments Indonesia was now questioning.

The two countries in July said Indonesia agreed to eliminate tariffs on more than 99% of US goods and scrap all non-tariff barriers facing American firms, while the US will drop threatened tariffs on Indonesian products to 19% from 32%.

US President Donald Trump first announced the deal on July 15, calling it “a huge win for our Automakers, Tech Companies, Workers, Farmers, Ranchers, and Manufacturers”.

But Indonesian officials have told US trade representative Jamieson Greer that Jakarta cannot agree to some binding commitments and wants to reframe them, the official said.

US officials believe that would lead to worse agreements for the US than recent deals it has struck with two other Southeast Asian countries, Malaysia and Cambodia, the official said, confirming details first reported earlier on Tuesday by the Financial Times.

The FT reported US officials believe Indonesia is “backsliding” on the elimination of non-tariff barriers on industrial and agricultural exports from the US as well as commitments to take action on digital trade issues.

No comment was immediately available from USTR.

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent last week told a New York Times Dealbook event that Indonesia “was getting a little recalcitrant” on its trade deal with the US, but did not elaborate. Malaysia, by contrast, had proven to be a good actor and had dropped thousands of line tariffs so trade between the US and that country was flowing much better.