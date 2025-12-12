EU agrees on €3 small parcel tax to tackle China flood

Last year, 4.6 billion small packages entered the EU, with 91% originating in China. (EPA Images pic)

BRUSSELS : EU finance ministers agreed Friday to impose a €3 duty on all small parcels imported into the bloc starting July 1, 2026, to help tackle a flood of cheap imports by the likes of Shein and Temu.

The move comes a month after the bloc agreed to scrap a duty exemption for packages worth less than €150 (US$174) imported directly to consumers in the 27-nation bloc, in many cases via Chinese-founded platforms.

The fixed fee will be introduced on a temporary basis and will stay in place until the bloc can settle on a permanent solution for taxing such imports, an EU spokesman said.

Last year, 4.6 billion such small packages entered the EU — more than 145 per second — with 91% originating in China. The EU expects those numbers to rise.

European retailers argue they face unfair competition from overseas platforms, such as AliExpress, Shein and Temu, which they claim do not often comply with the EU’s stringent rules on products.

Key EU power France has made the matter a priority, given the around 800 million such packages shipped to the country last year and strong domestic pressure to take action.

French Finance Minister Roland Lescure welcomed the flat tax as “a major victory for the European Union”.

“Europe is taking concrete steps to protect its single market, its consumers and its sovereignty,” he said.

The move comes as the EU strives to bolster the continent’s competitiveness by making the lives of European businesses easier through slashing red tape.

Alongside ending the duty exemption, the EU executive in May proposed a small package handling fee worth two euros. EU member states have yet to agree on the level of that fee, but hope it will apply from late 2026.