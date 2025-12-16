Macron tells EU leaders Mercosur deal ‘doesn’t add up’ for France

President Emmanuel Macron said the trade deal with Mercosur countries does not protect French farmers. (EPA Images pic)

PARIS : President Emmanuel Macron has reiterated to EU leaders that a proposed trade deal with Mercosur countries doesn’t work for French agriculture, officials at the French presidency said Tuesday.

“The president made it very clear to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa (late Monday) that the deal doesn’t add up in terms of protection for French farmers,” an Elysee official said, after the EU leadership, backed by Germany, insisted the deal with the South American bloc must be signed by the end of the year.

European Commission chief von der Leyen is planning to go to Brazil on Saturday to sign the agreement which, after 20 years in the making, would create the world’s biggest free-trade area.

However, she first needs approval from the EU’s member states and heavyweight France has requested a delay until 2026, considering its conditions not yet met.

The deal would allow the EU to export more vehicles, machinery, wines and spirits to Latin America, while facilitating the entry of South American beef, sugar, rice, honey and soybeans into Europe.

Fearing fallout for its agricultural sector, France has been clamouring for robust safeguard clauses, tighter import controls and more stringent standards for Mercosur producers.