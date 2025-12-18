Bursa opens lower amid weaker Wall Street cues

KUALA LUMPUR : Bursa Malaysia opens lower on Thursday in line with Wall Street’s weaker overnight performance.

At 9.10am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 2.53 points, or 0.15%, to 1,638.91 from Wednesday’s close of 1,641.44.

The index had opened 1.21 points lower at 1,640.23.

Market breadth was negative, with 185 losers outnumbering 140 gainers. A further 260 counters were unchanged, while 2,191 were untraded and 12 suspended.

Turnover amounted to 137.70 million shares valued at RM72.42 million.

MORE TO COME