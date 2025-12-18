Bursa opens lower amid weaker Wall Street cues

Bursa opens lower amid weaker Wall Street cues

The main index eases to 1,638.91 as market breadth turns negative, with 185 losers outnumbering 140 gainers.

Bursa
KUALA LUMPUR:
Bursa Malaysia opens lower on Thursday in line with Wall Street’s weaker overnight performance.

At 9.10am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 2.53 points, or 0.15%, to 1,638.91 from Wednesday’s close of 1,641.44.

The index had opened 1.21 points lower at 1,640.23.

Market breadth was negative, with 185 losers outnumbering 140 gainers. A further 260 counters were unchanged, while 2,191 were untraded and 12 suspended.

Turnover amounted to 137.70 million shares valued at RM72.42 million.

MORE TO COME

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram

Subscribe to our newsletter and get news delivered to your mailbox.