Ringgit opens slightly higher on softer US policy outlook

KUALA LUMPUR : The ringgit opened slightly higher against the US dollar on Friday, holding at the 4.08 level, supported by growing expectations of a softer US monetary policy outlook and recent global central bank developments.

At 8 am, the ringgit strengthened to 4.0820/4.0940 against the US dollar from 4.0840/4.0880 at Thursday’s close.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Afzanizam Rashid said expectations of an interest rate cut in 2026 have been gaining traction following softer-than-expected US inflation data.

It was reported that US inflation in November came in below expectations at 2.7%, compared with consensus estimates of 3.1%t. Similarly, core inflation moderated to 2.6% from 3.0% in September.

MORE TO COME