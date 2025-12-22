US stock futures rise ahead of shortened trading week

S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.36%, Nasdaq 100 e-minis rose 0.53% and Dow e-minis were up 0.08%. (EPA Images pic)

NEW YORK : US stock index futures kicked off the holiday-shortened week on a positive note, as technology stocks rose further on renewed enthusiasm over artificial intelligence (AI), while investors awaited key economic data later this week.

A rally in tech stocks late last week, driven by Micron Technology’s blowout forecasts and a benign inflation report, helped the benchmark S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq reverse weekly losses.

The tech sector had come under pressure earlier this month on concerns about inflated valuations and a surge in AI spending.

The latest rebound in stocks put the S&P 500 and Dow about 1% away from their record closing peak on Dec 11.

Micron rose 3.2% in premarket trading, while other chipmakers – Nvidia, Broadcom, Intel and Advanced Micro Devices – gained more than 1% each.

December has traditionally been a strong period for stock markets.

Since 1950, the so-called Santa Claus rally has been reflected by the S&P 500 rising by an average of 1.3% over the last five trading days of the year and the first two trading days in January, according to the Stock Trader’s Almanac.

Optimism around AI, a resilient US economy and monetary policy easing put the three main indexes on course for their third consecutive year of gains, with the S&P 500 up more than 15%.

By 6.12am, S&P 500 e-minis were up 24.75 points, or 0.36%. Nasdaq 100 e-minis rose 136.5 points, or 0.53% and Dow e-minis were up 38 points, or 0.08%.

Trading volumes are expected to remain light this week, with US stock market closing at 1pm on Wednesday and shut on Thursday for Christmas holiday.

However, key economic data, including the preliminary reading of third-quarter GDP, December consumer confidence data and weekly jobless claims, are scheduled for release this week and could shape market expectations around the US monetary policy path.

US consumer prices increased less than expected in the year to November, data showed last week, supporting expectations of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve next year.

Traders see 60 basis points of easing by the end of 2026, or at least two 25 basis point rate cuts, as per data compiled by LSEG. Investors, however, are attaching only a 20% chance of a rate cut as early as January.

Among other movers, US-listed precious metal miners jumped as gold crossed the US$4,400-per-ounce level for the first time and silver jumped to a record high, propelled by expectations of US rate cuts and continued safe-haven buying.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings climbed 7.6% premarket after a group of private equity firms led by Permira and Warburg Pincus clinched a deal to acquire the investment and accounting software maker for about US$8.4 billion, including debt.