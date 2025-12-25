Hanwha’s Philly Shipyard capable of building nuclear submarine for US Navy

Donald Trump recently confirmed Hanwha’s participation in building frigates for the US Navy and lauded the company amid its planned US$5 billion shipyard investment. (EPA Images pic)

SEOUL : Hanwha’s Philly Shipyard has the capability of building a nuclear-powered submarine for the US Navy, said Alex Wong, global chief strategy officer at Hanwha Group, according to a statement from the South Korean company on Thursday.

“The US government’s commitment to nuclear-powered submarine capability, its own and that of the allies, is very strong,” Wong said during Hanwha’s media day at the shipyard in Philadelphia on Monday. “We stand ready to fulfil the ability to build those submarines here in Philly when the governments are ready.”

South Korea’s shipbuilders are betting big on President Donald Trump’s ambition to revive the struggling US shipbuilding industry.

Seoul pledged to invest US$150 billion in the US shipbuilding sector in a trade deal signed last month to lower the US tariffs on imports of Korean automobiles to 15% from 25%.

Trump told a press conference on Monday that Hanwha would participate in building frigates for the US Navy. He called Hanwha “a good company”, referring to its planned US$5 billion expansion in the Philly Shipyard, which it bought in 2024 for US$100 million.

The company is hiring talent with expertise in a Virginia-class submarine, executives said, as they see strong interest from Washington in expanding the US submarine industrial base for such designs.

Hanwha is also in talks with potential partners to buy land or an additional dock for the expansion, said Jongwoo Cho, head of shipyard operations at the Hanwha Philly Shipyard, without elaborating.