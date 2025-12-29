Bursa’s key index ends firmer, hits new 16-month high

KUALA LUMPUR : Bursa Malaysia’s key index recovered from intraday losses to end 0.23% higher on Monday, marking a fresh 16-month high, supported by steady institutional demand.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI rose 3.89 points to 1,680.99, from last Friday’s close of 1,677.10.

The benchmark index previously reached a peak of 1,684.68 on Aug 29, 2024.

The index opened 0.21 of a point higher at 1,677.31 but trended lower through the morning session, sliding to an intraday low of 1,668.48. It regained momentum in the final hour of trade to close at its session high.

The broader market, however, was weaker, with decliners outpacing gainers 646 to 369, while 569 counters were unchanged, 1,149 untraded and 58 suspended.

Turnover rose to 2.03 billion units worth RM1.79 billion, from 1.59 billion units worth RM1.29 billion last Friday.

IPPFA Sdn Bhd director of investment strategy and country economist Sedek Jantan said the FBM KLCI opened the final trading week of 2025 on a softer footing, reflecting the usual year-end lull in market activity.

“The index recovered from intraday losses and closed up 0.23% in the final hour, supported by steady institutional demand. Among FBM KLCI constituents, utilities stocks led gains, providing a defensive bid that helped stabilise the broader market as risk appetite remained selective,” he told Bernama.

Sedek noted that trading volumes remained subdued, well below the daily three billion shares average, as investors reduced activity during the holiday period.

“This softer liquidity environment is typical for late December and does not indicate a deterioration in underlying market conditions,” he said, adding that domestic support continues to anchor the market as 2025 draws to a close.

Among heavyweight counters, Maybank rose four sen to RM10.44, CIMB added eight sen to RM8.23, Public Bank eased one sen to RM4.51, Tenaga Nasional gained 22 sen to RM13.88, and IHH slipped three sen to RM8.56.

On the most active list, Pharmaniaga was unchanged at 30 sen, Tanco rose one sen to RM1.14, Insight Analytics gained 13 sen to RM1.08, NexG fell three sen to 13.5 sen, and VS Industry added 0.5 sen to 48 sen.

Top gainers included BLD Plantation, up RM1.46 to RM15.88, Nestle and Dutch Lady, each rising 70 sen to RM115.70 and RM30.80 respectively, PLB Engineering, up 11.5 sen to 91.5 sen, and Chin Hin, up 11 sen to RM2.44.

Among top losers, Hong Leong Industries slipped 16 sen to RM16.40, Allianz lost 14 sen to RM20.20, Frontken fell 12 sen to RM4.15, Magna Prima eased 11.5 sen to 57.5 sen, and Telekom Malaysia lost 11 sen to RM7.96.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 16.75 points to 12,304.89, the FBM Top 100 Index gained 18.66 points to 12,109.33, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index inched up 8.31 points to 12,113.92.

The FBM ACE Index advanced 14.99 points to 4,874.78, while the FBM Mid 70 Index slipped 16.63 points to 16,785.94.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gained 48.61 points to 19,676.99, the Plantation Index rose 22.60 points to 8,322.12, the Energy Index eased 0.85 of a point to 764.92, and the Industrial Products and Services Index declined 0.11 of a point to 173.92.

Main Market volume widened to 1.13 billion units worth RM1.58 billion from 1.03 billion units worth RM1.17 billion on Friday.

Warrants turnover improved to 607.80 million units worth RM69.59 million, compared with 334.97 million units worth RM27.61 million previously.

ACE Market volume advanced to 285.10 million units valued at RM134.76 million, versus 224.49 million units valued at RM87.30 million last week.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 175.05 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (179.29 million), construction (49.62 million), technology (162.56 million), financial services (66.31 million), property (146.03 million), plantation (20.16 million), real estate investment trusts (14.31 million), closed-end fund (16,800), energy (82.93 million), healthcare (129.11 million), telecommunications and media (27.04 million), transportation and logistics (50.03 million), utilities (30.54 million), and business trusts (4,800).