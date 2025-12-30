Bursa slips to open easier, tracking softer US markets

The main index edges down 2.61 points to 1,678.38 amid the absence of fresh economic indicators.

KUALA LUMPUR:
Bursa Malaysia trended lower in early trade today, tracking softer Wall Street performance overnight amid a lack of new economic indicators.

At 9.10am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 2.61 points, or 0.16%, to 1,678.38 from Monday’s close of 1,680.99. The index opened 3.33 points lower at 1,677.66.

The broader market was negative with decliners leading gainers 117 versus 112, while 282 counters were unchanged, 2,212 untraded, and 78 suspended.

Turnover amounted to 96.30 million shares valued at RM36.51 million.

