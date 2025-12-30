Silver steadies after biggest one-day drop in over five years

Silver traded near US$73 as technical indicators showed advances ran too fast with thin market liquidity worsening price swings. (Unsplash pic)

SINGAPORE : Silver steadied after its biggest one-day drop in more than five years, as traders booked profit following a powerful year-end rally.

The white metal traded near US$73 an ounce on Tuesday, following a 9% slide in the previous session, while gold was little changed after its steepest drop in two months.

Precious metals slid as technical indicators showed advances had run too fast, with thin market liquidity exacerbating recent price swings.

Some exchanges moved to rein in risk, with the margins for certain Comex silver futures contracts raised from Monday. When an exchange boosts margin requirements, traders have to put up more cash to keep their positions open. Some speculators don’t have the extra money, so they’re forced to shrink or close their trades.

Despite the pullback, gold and silver remain on track for their best annual performances since 1979. The metals have been supported by high central-bank purchases, inflows to exchange-traded funds and three successive rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. Lower borrowing costs are a tailwind for commodities, which don’t pay interest.

Silver’s latest jump came just two months after the London market suffered a full-blown squeeze as flows into ETFs and exports to India eroded inventories that were already critically low.

London’s vaults have seen significant inflows since then, but much of the world’s available silver remains in New York as traders wait for the outcome of a US probe that could lead to tariffs or other trade restrictions.

This year’s silver rally “is being shaped by real metal scarcity,” according to a note from Indian brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

“Physical deficits, policy-driven supply restrictions, and concentrated inventories are increasingly dictating prices, signalling a durable shift in how the silver market is priced and traded,” analysts Navneet Damani and Manav Modi wrote.

Speculative investor interest in China has also been a key driver of silver prices in recent days. Elevated buying in the Shanghai Gold Exchange’s silver contract in December pushed premiums to a record high, dragging other international benchmarks along.

The blistering rally provoked the country’s only pure-play silver fund to turn away new customers, after repeated risk warnings went unheeded.

Spot silver was 1% higher at US$73.06 an ounce as of 9.12am in Singapore, after hitting a record US$84.01 in the previous session before plunging.

Gold was little changed at US$4,343.13, having lost 4.4% on Monday. Platinum and palladium dipped after posting double-digit percentage declines on Monday. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat.