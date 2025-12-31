China urges Netherlands to correct Nexperia ‘mistakes’

In September, the Netherlands took control of Nexperia, the Dutch subsidiary of the Chinese firm Wingtech. (EPA Images pic)

BEIJING : China urged the Netherlands today to immediately correct its “mistakes” and remove obstacles to ensuring the stability of the global chip production and supply chain.

“The Netherlands remains indifferent, and stubbornly insists on its own way, showing absolutely no responsible attitude towards the security of the global semiconductor supply chain, and taking no substantive action whatsoever,” the Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement.

In September, the Netherlands took control of Nexperia, a Dutch subsidiary of Chinese firm Wingtech, saying it aimed to stop the founder from moving company secrets and production to China.

Beijing retaliated by blocking the export of Nexperia’s chips, most of which are packaged in China.

While Wingtech has since started talks with court-appointed custodians of Nexperia over control of the Netherlands-based chipmaker, economic affairs minister Vincent Karremans has defended his decision to intervene.

In a recent interview with De Telegraaf, Karremans again defended his move against Nexperia.

“I wouldn’t characterise it as enjoyable, but it was necessary,” he told the Dutch daily.

“And I don’t let my decisions be guided by whether they’re enjoyable or not,” he added.

In response to Karremans’ comment, the Chinese commerce ministry described the Dutch position as “perplexing”.

“China has repeatedly emphasised that the Netherlands’ inappropriate administrative interference in the internal affairs of Nexperia has led to a crisis in the global semiconductor supply chain, and the Netherlands must bear full responsibility for this,” the ministry said.