TSMC says started mass production of ‘most advanced’ 2nm chips

TSMC is the world’s largest contract maker of chips, used in everything from smartphones to missiles. (EPA Images pic)

TAIPEI : Taiwanese tech titan TSMC has started mass producing its cutting-edge 2-nanometre semiconductor chips, the company said in a statement seen by AFP on Wednesday.

“TSMC’s 2nm (N2) technology has started volume production in 4Q25 as planned,” TSMC said in an undated statement on its website.

The chips will be the “most advanced technology in the semiconductor industry in terms of both density and energy efficiency,” the company added.

TSMC is the world’s largest contract maker of chips, used in everything from smartphones to missiles, and counts Nvidia and Apple among its clients.

More than half of the world’s semiconductors, and nearly all of the most advanced ones used to power artificial intelligence technology, are made in Taiwan.

TSMC has been a massive beneficiary of the frenzy in AI investment. Nvidia and Apple are among firms pouring many billions of dollars into chips, servers and data centres.