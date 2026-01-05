Bursa up 0.63% on tech rally amid geopolitical risks

KUALA LUMPUR : Bursa Malaysia’s key index rose 0.63%, sustaining a positive tone in line with major Asian markets, as a rally in technology stocks lifted sentiment, while heightened geopolitical risks reinforced investor preference for stable earnings and dependable cash flows in the Malaysian equity market.

IPPFA Sdn Bhd director of investment strategy and country economist Sedek Jantan said the key index trended higher today, broadly in line with regional equity markets and fully erasing last Friday’s losses.

“Trading activity improved meaningfully, with volume rising above two billion shares compared with last week, although it remained below the longer-term daily average of around three billion shares, signalling selective rather than indiscriminate risk taking.

“The rebound was led by banking stocks, which attracted renewed buying after last week’s profit-taking, as investors rotated back into quality, balance-sheet-strong and high-dividend names,” he told Bernama.

Sedek also said that this shift in preference reflects a more defensive global stance, as rising geopolitical risks following the US-Venezuela crisis have reinforced demand for stable earnings and reliable cash flows in the Malaysian equity market.

Meanwhile, Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said the benchmark index remains in a healthy uptrend, supported by strong buying from local institutions.

“We believe as long as the index stays above the 1,630 to 1,640 support band, the broader bullish structure remains intact and a decisive breakout above the 1,680 to 1,690 zone, accompanied by stronger market participation, would confirm renewed momentum and open the way for a further advance toward the psychological 1,700 level.

“We anticipate the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) to trend within the range of 1,660 to 1,690 for the week,” he added.

At 5pm, the FBM KLCI advanced 10.56 points to 1,680.32 from Friday’s close of 1,669.76.

The index opened slightly lower at 1,669.08, its intraday low, before gaining momentum to reach a high of 1,681.94 by mid-morning and then moving steadily toward the close.

Market breadth was positive throughout the day with gainers outpacing losers 641 to 455, while some 534 counters were unchanged, 1,025 untraded, and 17 suspended.

Turnover improved to 2.53 billion units worth RM2.40 billion from 2.08 billion units worth RM1.80 billion last Friday.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank gained 12 sen to RM10.56, CIMB Group jumped 14 sen to RM8.24, Public Bank was 7 sen higher at RM4.56, while Tenaga Nasional shed 4 sen to RM13.74.

On the most active list, Tanco was flat at RM1.18, Insights Analytics soared 33 sen to RM1.46, Zetrix AI fell 0.5 sen to 80.5 sen, while Pharmaniaga and TWL were also flat at 28 sen and 2.5 sen, respectively.

Among the top gainers, Nestle climbed RM1.20 to RM115.70, F&N was 58 sen better at RM35.78, Hong Leong Financial Group perked up 50 sen to RM19.48, Hong Leong Bank was 44 sen higher at RM22.72, and Malaysian Pacific Industries was 30 sen higher at RM31.50.

Of the top decliners, LPI Capital fell 40 sen to RM14.58, Hong Leong Industries lost 36 sen to RM16.24, Chin Tek Plantations erased 18 sen to RM10.22, United Plantations dipped 10 sen to RM30.0, and Asia File fell nine sen to RM1.34.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index added 93.76 points to 12,350.20, the FBM Top 100 Index rose 92.57 points to 12,151.23, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 64.38 points to 12,130.88.

The FBM Mid 70 Index jumped 202.58 points to 17,055.05 and the FBM ACE Index added 5.48 points to 4,928.75.

Sector-wise, the financial services index increased by 239.03 points to 19,829.03, the energy index edged up 2.24 of-a-point to 767.01, the industrial products and services index inched up 1.72 points to 173.88, and the plantation index climbed 32.72 points to 8,303.81.

The Main Market volume rose to 1.39 billion units worth RM2.09 billion from 977.85 million units worth RM1.59 billion last Friday.

Warrants turnover dwindled to 720.28 million units from RM89.92 million from last Friday’s 812.97 million units worth RM82.36 million.

The ACE Market volume expanded to 417.2 million units valued at RM220.77 million from 290.63 million units valued at RM127.81 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 202.99 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (212.75 million), construction (118.6 million), technology (201.9 million), financial services (85.65 million), property (211.53 million), plantation (27.85 million), real estate investment trusts (29.96 million), closed-end fund (8,600), energy (118.62 million), healthcare (88.96 million), telecommunications and media (28.07 million), transportation and logistics (43.88 million), utilities (19.35 million), and business trusts (4,400).