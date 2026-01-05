Taiwan files additional charges in TSMC trade secrets case

Taiwanese prosecutors charged Tokyo Electron’s Taiwan unit after a former employee was indicted for alleged theft of trade secrets from TSMC. (EPA Images pic)

TAIPEI : Taiwanese prosecutors said today they had filed additional indictments against the Taiwan unit of Tokyo Electron and three other defendants in a case involving the alleged theft of trade secrets from chipmaker.

The news comes after Taiwanese prosecutors said last month they had charged Tokyo Electron’s Taiwan unit with violating the National Security Act and the Trade Secrets Act after a former employee was indicted in August for alleged theft of trade secrets from TSMC.

“The unit could face fines of up to T$120 million (US$3.8 million) if convicted,” they said.

Chipmaking equipment maker Tokyo Electron has said previously that it, the parent entity, had not been indicted and the matter had no impact on its financial results.