Trump says to ban major investors from buying single-family homes

WASHINGTON : President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the US is moving to bar major institutional investors from buying more single-family homes, an announcement that comes as American households face high costs of living.

“For a very long time, buying and owning a home was considered the pinnacle of the American Dream,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

But he noted that this goal is “increasingly out of reach for far too many people, especially younger Americans.”

“It is for that reason, and much more, that I am immediately taking steps to ban large institutional investors from buying more single-family homes, and I will be calling on Congress to codify it,” Trump wrote on social media. “People live in homes, not corporations.”

He said he planned to discuss this topic and other affordability proposals in a speech at the upcoming Davos World Economic Forum.

Trump has been facing growing voter frustration over the issue of affordability, despite efforts to dismiss it as a “hoax” by Democrats, sparking Republican fears they could be punished in the 2026 midterm elections.

While there has not been a widespread inflation surge since Trump rolled out sweeping new tariffs on various imports from US trading partners, companies have reported higher business costs, while analysts note a divergence in the economy.

Higher-income households may be doing well, but those with lower incomes tend to be struggling with costs.

Within the housing sector, the median sales prices of previously owned homes have been climbing from past years as well, according to the National Association of Realtors.

NAR data showed that the median cost for existing homes was US$409,200 in November, up 1.2% from a year prior.

Elizabeth Warren, the top Democrat on the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, was quick to urge Trump to take action after his post.

“Trump should start with getting his own party in the House to support a bipartisan bill to bring down housing costs that passed the Senate unanimously,” she said in a statement.

“And Congress should work on legislation to stop corporate investors from buying up homes,” Warren added.

Shares in Blackstone, an investor in residential real estate, closed around 5.6% lower. Other housing-related companies also saw their shares fall after the announcement.