China says trade in 2025 reached ‘new historical high’

Vehicles ready for export at Yantai Port in Shandong Province, east China. Despite US tariffs, Chinese goods remain in strong demand globally. (EPA Images/Xinhua pic)

BEIJING : China said Wednesday trade volumes reached a record last year, as global demand for Chinese goods held firm despite a slump in exports to the US after its president raised tariffs.

Trade in 2025 “surpassed 45 trillion yuan (US$6.4 trillion) for the first time, setting a new historical high,” vice customs minister Wang Jun told a press conference in Beijing.

Exports, which have traditionally been the main driver of the world’s second-largest economy, rose 6.1 percent in 2025 from the previous year.

Imports were up 0.5 percent, customs data showed.

“Some country has politicised trade issues and limited high tech exports to China, if they hadn’t, we would have imported more,” Wang said, in a veiled reference to the Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Looking ahead to 2026, China’s market will “open more” and “still be an opportunity for the world” he added.