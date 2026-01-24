Dutch airline KLM avoids Middle East due to rising tensions

KLM did not specify what provoked the decision.
Fears of a conflict between the US and Iran are growing after US President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of an aircraft carrier strike group and other military assets to the Middle East.
A senior Iranian official said on Friday that Iran would treat any attack “as an all-out war against us”.
“As a precaution, given the geopolitical situation, KLM will not fly through the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Israel and will not fly over several countries in the Gulf region,” a KLM spokesman said.
“This means KLM will not fly to Dubai, Riyadh, Dammam and Tel Aviv until further notice,” the spokesman added.