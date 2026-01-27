GM reports 4th quarter loss but forecasts solid 2026 profits

GM’s revenues dipped 5.1% to US$45.3 billion on lower vehicle sales compared with the year-ago period. (EPA Images pic)

NEW YORK : General Motors reported a fourth-quarter loss Tuesday due to a big write-down of electric vehicle investments but forecast solid profits in 2026.

Shares in the US auto giant rose in pre-market trading after GM announced a dividend increase and a new share repurchase programme.

GM reported a loss of US$3.3 billion in the fourth quarter following a US$7.1 billion hit on EV investments due to regulatory changes by US President Donald Trump’s administration. The company had warned of the EV costs earlier this month.

Revenues dipped 5.1% to US$45.3 billion on lower vehicle sales compared with the year-ago period.

The results come after a year of near-constant changes and potential changes to US tariffs, as well as a sharp reversal on climate policies to incentivise EV purchases that were favoured by Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden.

GM described its performance in 2025 as “resilient”, with 2026 “positioned to be stronger than 2025”, according to a company presentation.

While GM expects tariff costs of US$3 billion to US$4 billion in 2026, as well as expenses of US$1 billion to US$1.5 billion partly to boost production in the US supply chain, it projects a boost of US$500 million to US$750 million from no longer having to purchase compliance credits to meet environmental regulations.

GM sees North American gasoline-powered vehicle sales “flat to up modestly”, with pricing “flat to up 0.5%,” the presentation said.

GM raised its dividend and announced it had authorised US$6 billion in new share repurchases.

Shares jumped 4.8% in pre-market trading.