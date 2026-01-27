UFC’s debut sets streaming records for Paramount+

The UFC and Paramount agreed to a seven-year, US$7.7 billion deal to stream all UFC numbered events and fight nights. (Paramount pic)

NEW YORK : The UFC’s new era on Paramount+ didn’t just arrive – it kicked the door in.

The UFC’s first numbered event under its new Paramount+ deal delivered immediate record-setting results for the streamer.

Paramount+ and the promotion announced that UFC 324 this past Saturday became the platform’s biggest exclusive live event to date, reaching 7.18 million households and averaging 4.96 million live streaming views for the main card, with 5.93 million peak concurrent streams.

In the same announcement, the companies said the show “reached more homes than any other live UFC event in nearly a decade across linear, broadcast and streaming,” citing Adobe Analytics and Nielsen. The event was available to Paramount+ subscribers without an added pay-per-view charge.

The night’s centrepiece was an interim lightweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where Justin Gaethje outlasted Paddy Pimblett over five rounds for a unanimous decision win.

Direct comparisons to the pay-per-view era are imperfect, but the scale stands out: The UFC’s best-selling PPV event topped out at 2.4 million buys, while this debut drew viewership in the millions of households.

The reported totals reflect live viewing only and do not include co-viewing or replay audiences, meaning the final reach could still climb in the coming days.

In August of last year, the UFC and Paramount agreed to a seven-year, US$7.7 billion deal to bring all UFC numbered events and fight nights to the streaming service.