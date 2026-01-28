AI demand doubles 2025 operating profit for chip giant SK hynix

Riding on the AI boom, SK hynix shares have surged around 220% over the past six months. (AFP pic)

SEOUL : South Korean chip giant SK hynix said Wednesday it had achieved record profits in 2025 on the back of a surge in global demand for the technology powering artificial intelligence.

The firm said in a press release that “2025 marked a year in which the company once again demonstrated its world-class technological leadership.”

It said operating profit stood at 47.2 trillion won (US$33 billion) last year – an increase of 101% over 2024.

SK hynix and competitor Samsung are among the world’s leading producers of memory chips.

Their high‑performance components are essential for AI products and the data centres powering the fast‑evolving sector.

The AI boom has pushed up prices and shipments of conventional NAND and DRAM memory chips, while demand for high‑bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, used in AI servers, has soared.

Riding on the AI boom, SK hynix shares have surged around 220% over the past six months.