Bursa retreats from recent gains on profit-taking

KUALA LUMPUR : Bursa Malaysia retreated from recent gains to open lower on Wednesday, as investors took profit after the market scaled fresh highs and assessed mixed performances on Wall Street, an analyst said.

At 9.10am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 8.91 points to 1,762.34 from Tuesday’s close of 1,771.25, after starting the session 1.46 points lower at 1,769.79.

In the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 238 to 172. A total of 344 counters were unchanged, while 1,995 were untraded and 94 suspended.

Turnover stood at 285.14 million shares valued at RM176.10 million.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said the pullback reflected a short-term pause as the market digested its recent uptrend.

He said the FBM KLCI maintained its positive momentum after surging past the 1,770 barrier in the previous session.

“Year to date, the benchmark index has gained about 100 points and could reach Rakuten Trade’s 2026 target of 1,810 sooner than expected, supported by sustained foreign fund inflows,” he noted.

Thong added that the index was likely to trade within the 1,770 to 1,785 range today, noting that Wall Street ended mixed ahead of the earnings season and the Federal Reserve’s first rate decision, which is widely expected to remain unchanged.

Among heavyweights, Maybank slipped four sen to RM11.72, Public Bank lost three sen to RM4.97, CIMB declined nine sen to RM8.86 and IHH Healthcare eased one sen to RM8.70, while Tenaga Nasional rose four sen to RM14.16.

On the most active list, ISF Group climbed 15.5 sen to 48.5 sen, V.S. Industry edged up one sen to 44.5 sen and TWL Holdings slipped half a sen to two sen. MAG Holdings and Pharmaniaga were unchanged at 17.5 sen and 29 sen, respectively.

Among top gainers, Dutch Lady Milk Industries advanced 42 sen to RM33.44, Country View rose 15 sen to RM3.11 and Hong Leong Financial gained 14 sen to RM22.00.

Top decliners included Nestle, which dropped RM1.50 to RM114.10, Malaysian Pacific Industries, down 42 sen to RM32.80, United Plantations, which shed 36 sen to RM30.42, Petronas Dagangan, lower by 30 sen to RM20.90, and Petronas Gas, down 24 sen to RM18.44.

On the index board, the FBM Top 100 Index slid 51.58 points to 12,712.50, the FBM Emas Index fell 49.15 points to 12,905.55, the FBM Mid 70 Index eased 14.37 points to 17,699.70 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index dropped 45.62 points to 12,442.59. The FBM ACE Index rose 7.55 points to 4,843.13.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index declined 87.54 points to 21,626.12, the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.94 of-a-point to 178.99, the Energy Index eased 0.19 of-a-point to 768.32 and the Plantation Index fell 40.63 points to 8,397.43.