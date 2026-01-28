Delta orders 31 Airbus jets in latest long‑haul fleet upgrade

Delta has been leaning into newer, more fuel-efficient aircraft to reduce fuel burn and replace older Boeing 767s and Airbus A330s. (EPA Images pic)

CHICAGO : Delta Air Lines said yesterday it would purchase 31 Airbus widebody jets as part of a long-term plan to modernise its international fleet and support future growth as it focuses on demand from corporate and high-income travellers.

The order includes 16 A330-900s and 15 A350-900s, with deliveries beginning in 2029.

Delta said the deal combines a new order with the conversion of 10 previously held options into firm purchases and also includes options for 20 additional widebody aircraft.

The move comes as US airlines race to renew long-haul fleets and tap resilient demand for premium international travel.

Delta has been leaning into newer, more fuel-efficient aircraft to reduce fuel burn and gradually replace older Boeing 767s and early-generation Airbus A330s, following the retirement of its 777 fleet.

The Airbus order follows Delta’s recent decision to add 30 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners to its long-haul operation, which it plans to deploy mainly on transatlantic and South American routes.

The airline said the new Airbus jets will be used on medium- and long-haul flights, such as recently launched or announced services to Taipei, Melbourne, Hong Kong and Riyadh, and configured with more premium seating, which has become a larger contributor to profits.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said this month that nearly all of the carrier’s planned seat growth is in premium cabins, with limited expansion in the main cabin, and that new aircraft are being fitted accordingly.

With the latest purchase, Delta said its A330-900 fleet will grow to 55 aircraft and its A350 fleet will reach 79, including 20 of the larger A350-1000s due to begin arriving in early 2027.