US calls Taiwan ‘vital partner’ after high-level tech, AI talks

TAIPEI : Senior Taiwanese and US officials discussed cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), tech and drones at a high-level forum begun during the first Trump administration, with the US state department praising Taipei as a “vital partner”.

The US is Taiwan’s most important international backer and arms supplier despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties.

The US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue first took place in November 2020.

In a statement on Tuesday, the state department said the sixth round of talks took place, led by under secretary for economic affairs Jacob Helberg and Taiwan economy minister Kung Ming-hsin, who is visiting the US.

“The two sides signed statements on the Pax Silica Declaration – a US-led initiative to secure AI and semiconductor supply chains – and US-Taiwan cooperation on economic security,” the state department said.

“Taiwan is a vital partner on these and other important economic initiatives and its advanced manufacturing sector plays a key role in fuelling the AI revolution,” it added.

“The talks also featured exchanges on supply chain security, including how it relates to AI, certification on drone components and cooperation on critical minerals,” the state department said.

“Discussions focused on highlighting progress in responding to economic coercion, pursuing mutual cooperation in third countries and addressing tax-related barriers to increase investment between the US and Taiwan,” it said.

Taiwan, a major producer of advanced semiconductors that power AI, has long pushed for an agreement to avoid double taxation, saying it would boost bilateral investment.

In a separate statement, Taiwan’s economy ministry said both sides agreed that peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are “crucial to global economic security and prosperity”.

“Taiwan and the US also discussed undersea cable security, low-Earth-orbit satellite cooperation and the training of high-tech talent,” it added.

Taiwan has accused China of being involved in damaging undersea telecom and internet cables, which Beijing denies, and is expanding the use of low-Earth-orbit satellites for back-up communications should China sever the cables during an attack on the island.

Taiwan and the US earlier this month reached a deal to cut tariffs on Taiwan’s exports to the US and boost Taiwanese investment in semiconductors and other sectors in the country.

China routinely objects to any interactions between Taiwanese and US officials, saying Taiwan is an internal affair and a red line that Washington should not cross.

Taiwan’s government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims, saying only the island’s people can decide their future.