Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon in talks to invest up to US$60bil in OpenAI

Nvidia, an existing investor whose chips power OpenAI’s AI models, is in talks to invest up to US$30 billion in OpenAI. (AFP pic)

NEW YORK : Nvidia, Amazon and Microsoft are in talks to invest up to US$60 billion in OpenAI, The Information reported yesterday.

“Nvidia, an existing investor whose chips power OpenAI’s AI models, is in talks to invest up to US$30 billion,” The Information said, citing a person with knowledge of the situation.

Microsoft, a longstanding backer with exclusive rights to sell OpenAI models to cloud customers, is in talks to invest less than US$10 billion.

Meanwhile, Amazon, which would be a new investor, is also in talks to invest significantly more than US$10 billion, potentially even more than US$20 billion, the report added.

“OpenAI is close to receiving term sheets, or an investment commitment, from these firms,” The Information, said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nvidia, Amazon, Microsoft and OpenAI could not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment outside regular business hours.