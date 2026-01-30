Apple to prioritise premium iPhone launches in 2026 amid memory crunch

Nikkei Asia also reported that the standard iPhone 18 is now slated to ship in the first half of 2027. (EPA Images pic)

CUPERTINO : Apple is prioritising production and shipment of its three highest-end iPhone models for 2026 while delaying the rollout of its standard model due to a marketing strategy shift and supply-chain constraints, Nikkei Asia reported on Friday, citing four people with knowledge of the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment outside regular business hours.

The US tech giant will focus on delivering its first-ever foldable iPhone and two non-folding models with upgraded cameras and larger displays for a flagship launch in the second half of 2026, while the standard iPhone 18 is now slated to ship in the first half of 2027, the report said.

The move is aimed at optimising resources and maximising revenue and profits from premium devices amid rising costs of memory chips and materials and at minimising production risks tied to the more complex industrial techniques for Apple’s first foldable device, according to the report.

“Supply chain smoothness is one of the key challenges for this year, and the marketing strategy change also played a part in the decision (to prioritise premium models),” an executive at an iPhone supplier with direct knowledge of the plan told Nikkei Asia.

Apple on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, driven by strong iPhone demand and a sharp rebound in China, with CEO Tim Cook telling Reuters that demand for the latest handsets was “staggering”.