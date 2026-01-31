Oil-rich Venezuela agrees to energy cooperation with India

Venezuela sits on the world’s biggest proven oil reserves and reformed laws this week to open the sector up to private investment. (EPA Images pic)

CARACAS : Interim president Delcy Rodriguez of oil-rich Venezuela said Friday she had agreed on energy cooperation with India, a day after Caracas opened its hydrocarbons sector to private companies.

Since the Jan 3 ouster of leader Nicolas Maduro in a US military operation, Venezuela has been working to reset ties as it seeks to revive its battered economy.

In a telephone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “we addressed strategic cooperation in energy,” said Rodriguez, who assumed power with US President Donald Trump’s consent after Maduro’s toppling.

She wrote on Telegram they also discussed partnerships in the fields of agriculture, science and technology, mining and tourism as well as the pharmaceutical and automotive industries.

Modi said on X that he and Rodriguez “agreed to further deepen and expand our bilateral partnership in all areas, with a shared vision of taking India-Venezuela relations to new heights in the years ahead”.

Venezuela sits on the world’s biggest proven oil reserves and reformed laws this week to open the sector up to private investment.

Venezuela was one of India’s main crude suppliers until 2025, when Trump increased US sanctions on Caracas.

Since Maduro’s departure, Trump has pressured Caracas to open its oil fields to American investors.

He has agreed to work with Rodriguez — a Maduro ally who served as his vice president — provided she gives Washington access to oil.

Trump has said Washington is now “in charge” of Venezuela and Rodriguez will be “turning over” millions of barrels of oil to be sold at market price.

Rodriguez has already plowed US$300 million from the first US sale of Venezuelan crude into shoring up the country’s struggling currency, the bolivar.

She has also spoken with the leaders of Spain, Brazil and Colombia in a bid to bolster diplomatic and economic ties.

